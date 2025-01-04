Dach, Caufield score in shootout to lift the Canadiens 2-1 over the Avalanche

DENVER (AP) — Kirby Dach and Cole Caufield scored in the shootout, Jakub Dobes had 22 saves in regulation, and…

DENVER (AP) — Kirby Dach and Cole Caufield scored in the shootout, Jakub Dobes had 22 saves in regulation, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Saturday night.

Caufield had the regulation goal for Montreal, which wrapped up its road trip with a 4-2 mark.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves but could only stop one of three Canadiens in the shootout. Colorado had its season-high six-game winning streak snapped.

Mikko Rantanen scored his 23rd of the season at 9:01 of the first. Montreal got the equalizer from Caufield with 6:35 remaining on an odd-man rush with Nick Suzuki.

Both teams had breakaway chances in the overtime. Blackwood stopped Kaiden Guhle’s shot in the first minute and Dobes denied Artturi Lehkonen in the final minutes.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Montreal had a happy flight home after their season-long road trip despite playing the second game of a back to back. They are in the midst of playing 11 of 15 games away from home.

Avalanche: Blackwood is expected to carry a heavy load while Scott Wedgewood is out with an injury to his right leg. Trent Miner will play occasionally but Blackwood is expected to get the bulk of starts.

Key moment

The Canadiens got an odd-man rush midway through the third period and Emil Heineman passed the puck through the slot to Jake Evans skating down the left side. Blackwood slid over in time to stop the wrister and keep Montreal off the board.

Key stat

Rantanen extended his points streak to 13 games and has 57 points, which has him in the top three in scoring in the NHL.

Up next

The Canadiens return to Montreal for a game against Vancouver on Monday night. The Avalanche wrap up a four-game homestand against Florida on Monday night.

