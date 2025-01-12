Cutter Gauthier scores twice, including in OT, to lift the Ducks over the Hurricanes 3-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Cutter Gauthier scored two goals, including one 1:52 into overtime, as the Anaheim Ducks beat the…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Cutter Gauthier scored two goals, including one 1:52 into overtime, as the Anaheim Ducks beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Sunday.

Jansen Harkins also scored, and Lukas Dostal stopped 35 shots to help the Ducks snap a three-game losing streak. Jackson LaCombe added two assists.

Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov scored a power-play goal midway through the third period, and Seth Jarvis tied it with 56 seconds remaining in regulation and the Carolina net empty. Pyotr Kochetkov made 17 saves.

Before the game, Carolina retired the jersey of former six-time NHL All-Star and longtime Hurricanes captain Eric Staal. The 40-year-old Staal, who holds several team records, became the fourth Hurricane to receive that honor.

Takeaways

Ducks: Gauthier, the fifth overall pick of the 2022 draft, showed his potential with his sixth and seventh goals of the season.

Hurricanes: Carolina dominated possession of the puck and nearly doubled up Anaheim in shots, 37-20, yet had little to show for it.

Key moment

Dostal kept it scoreless with 7:05 left in the second when he stopped Eric Robinson on the breakaway. The Hurricanes had several other chances to score but struggled to solve Dostal, who had allowed nine goals in his previous two games.

Key stat

Carolina dropped to 3-3 in overtime this season, losing for the first time since a 4-3 shootout loss to Columbus on Dec. 31.

Up next

The Ducks continue a six-game road trip on Tuesday against Washington, while the Hurricanes visit Buffalo on Wednesday.

