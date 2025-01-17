Cuff, Evansville Purple Aces to host Pierre and the Belmont Bruins

Belmont Bruins (13-5, 5-2 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-12, 3-4 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (13-5, 5-2 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-12, 3-4 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on Evansville in MVC action Saturday.

The Purple Aces are 5-4 in home games. Evansville has a 4-10 record against teams over .500.

The Bruins have gone 5-2 against MVC opponents. Belmont has a 3-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Evansville is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Belmont allows to opponents. Belmont averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Evansville gives up.

The Purple Aces and Bruins meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tayshawn Comer is averaging 13.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Purple Aces.

Jonathan Pierre is averaging 13.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bruins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.