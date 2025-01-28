Cubs finalize trade with Astros for reliever Ryan Pressly

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs acquired right-hander Ryan Pressly and cash from the Houston Astros on Tuesday for minor…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs acquired right-hander Ryan Pressly and cash from the Houston Astros on Tuesday for minor league pitcher Juan Bello.

Pressly likely slides into the closer’s role with Chicago, which is looking to go back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. He had a 3.49 ERA in 59 appearances last year while serving as a setup man for Josh Hader.

The 20-year-old Bello went 4-5 with a 3.21 ERA in 22 starts for Class A Myrtle Beach last year. He is 4-8 with a 3.66 ERA in 35 career minor league games.

The Cubs also signed Jon Berti to a $2 million, one-year contract. The veteran infielder can earn an additional $1.3 million in performance bonuses.

Berti, who turned 35 last week, was sidelined for much of last season because of a left calf strain. He hit .273 with a homer and six RBIs in 25 games for the New York Yankees.

To make room for Pressly and Berti on the 40-man roster, Chicago designated right-hander Matt Festa and infielder Luis Vázquez for assignment. Festa, 31, was acquired in a trade with Texas on Jan. 9. Vázquez, 25, made his major league debut in May.

The Pressly move is the second major offseason deal between Chicago and Houston. The Cubs added All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker in a multiplayer trade with the Astros in December.

Pressly waived his no-trade clause to go to Chicago. He had the right to block the deal because of his 12 years in the majors and six-plus seasons with Houston.

Chicago had been searching for bullpen help since it went 83-79 and finished second in the NL Central in 2024 for the second straight season. It was reportedly in the mix for Tanner Scott before he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cubs are paying $8.5 million of Pressly’s $14 million salary for 2025 in the last year of his contract.

Pressly’s departure provides some financial flexibility for Houston that it could use to make a renewed push for a reunion with free agent third baseman Alex Bregman. It also could look to upgrade its outfield.

Hader replaced Pressly as Houston’s closer after he agreed to a $95 million, five-year contract last January. He had a 3.80 ERA and 34 saves in 71 games as the Astros won the AL West for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.

With the Pressly trade, Bryan Abreu and Tayler Scott each could take on a more prominent role in Houston’s bullpen.

Pressly, a 36-year-old Dallas native, made his big league debut with Minnesota in 2013 and spent his first five-plus seasons with the Twins. He was traded to Houston in July 2018.

Pressly rose to prominence with the Astros, becoming one of baseball’s best relievers. The two-time All-Star had a streak of 40 consecutive games without allowing a run from Aug. 15, 2018, to May 23, 2019.

He was a key performer when Houston won the franchise’s second World Series title in 2022. He had a career-high 33 saves with a 2.98 ERA during the regular season, and then went on a dominant run in the playoffs. He saved six postseason games, striking out 13 while allowing an unearned run and four hits in 11 innings over 10 appearances.

Pressly is 35-36 with a 3.27 ERA and 112 saves in 623 major league games. He also has 693 strikeouts and 190 walks in 650 innings.

Berti made his big league debut with Toronto in 2018. The utilityman is a .259 hitter with 24 homers, 126 RBIs and 97 steals in 461 career games, also playing for Miami for five seasons.

