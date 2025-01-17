Creighton visits No. 14 UConn following Ashworth’s 20-point game

Creighton Bluejays (11-6, 4-2 Big East) at UConn Huskies (13-4, 5-1 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Creighton Bluejays (11-6, 4-2 Big East) at UConn Huskies (13-4, 5-1 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton visits No. 14 UConn after Steven Ashworth scored 20 points in Creighton’s 84-64 victory against the Providence Friars.

The Huskies are 8-0 in home games. UConn ranks sixth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 32.1 rebounds. Tarris Reed, Jr. leads the Huskies with 7.5 boards.

The Bluejays are 4-2 in conference games. Creighton averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

UConn makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than Creighton has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Creighton averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UConn gives up.

The Huskies and Bluejays face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Karaban is averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Huskies.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is shooting 66.7% and averaging 17.8 points for the Bluejays.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.