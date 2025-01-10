Crawford leads Fresno State against Nevada after 21-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-7, 0-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-5 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-7, 0-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-5 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts Nevada after Alex Crawford scored 21 points in Fresno State’s 91-64 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-3 in home games. Fresno State is 3-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Wolf Pack are 0-4 in MWC play. Nevada is fourth in the MWC allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Fresno State is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Nevada allows to opponents. Nevada averages 75.1 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 82.8 Fresno State gives up to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Wolf Pack match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaon Collins is averaging 12.9 points, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bulldogs.

Kobe Sanders is averaging 15.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Wolf Pack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 73.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

