Coyle scores 2 in 3rd period and Bruins beat Sharks 6-3

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored a pair of third-period goals, stealing the spotlight from fellow Boston University product Macklin Celebrini in his first game back at the TD Garden as an NHLer and leading the Bruins to a victory over San Jose.

It was Boston’s 14th straight victory over the Sharks.

Coyle converted a backhanded pass from Matt Poitras to make it 3-3 with about 12 minutes left in the game for his first goal since Dec. 27. He made it 4-3 four minutes later on a shot that bounced off goalie Yaroslav Askarov’s pads and into the net.

It was the second own goal for San Jose on the day: David Pastrnak’s second-period score ricocheted off Sharks defenseman Jake Walman, who was standing at the top of the crease when the Bruins forward banked the puck into the net off his skates.

Vinni Lettieri scored Boston’s first goal, and Brad Marchand and Elias Lindholm added empty netters. Jonas Korpisalo stopped 25 shots for Boston.

Lexington, Massachusetts, native and Boston College product Will Smith had a goal and an assist for the Sharks, who have not beaten the Bruins since 2016. Askarov made 27 saves as San Jose lost for the sixth time in seven games.

WILD 3, AVALANCHE 1

DENVER (AP) — Yakov Trenin scored against his former team early in the third period, and Minnesota beat Colorado.

Jake Middleton had a goal and an assist, Brock Faber also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves for Minnesota.

The game was tied entering the third period but Trenin gave the Wild a 2-1 lead with a wrister in the slot that beat Mackenzie Blackwood at 2:08. Faber scored 1:35 later to make it a two-goal game.

Nathan MacKinnon, the NHL leader in points, had tied the game with 1:08 left in the second with his 18th goal of the season.

Blackwood came off for an extra skater for the last 3:27 but the Avs couldn’t score.

KRAKEN 6, SABRES 4

SEATTLE (AP) — Jamie Oleksiak scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, and Adam Larsson and Jared McCann added scores in the third as Seattle beat Buffalo.

Oleksiak’s goal at the 16:34 mark snapped a 3-all tie and came less than a minute after Buffalo’s Tage Thompson scored to erase a two-goal deficit.

Jack Quinn’s goal just over 5 minutes into the game gave Buffalo an early lead. Seattle assumed the lead after goals by John Hayden, Chandler Stephenson in the first, and Matty Beniers made it 3-1 midway through the second.

The Sabres countered with scores by Jason Zucker and Thompson, who made it 3-all at 15:38 with his 20th goal of the season.

Oleksiak put Seattle back in front, and scores by Larsson and McCann put the game out of reach in the third.

Seattle’s Joey Daccord finished with 25 saves. Buffalo’s Devon Levi stopped 28 shots.

BLUES 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, SO

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Neighbours and Brayden Schenn scored during a shootout to lift St. Louis past Vegas.

St. Louis, which has a 12-8-8 record against the Golden Knights, improved to 4-1-1 in its last six games played in Vegas.

Schenn, Neighbours, Nathan Walker and Cam Fowler scored for the Blues in regulation. Jordan Binnington made 28 saves.

St. Louis inched closer in the Western Conference playoff race and is now tied with Vancouver, both with 50 points and one point shy of Calgary for the second wild-card spot.

Tomas Hertl and Brett Howden each added a goal while Shea Theodore had four assists for the Golden Knights. Adin Hill stopped 24 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, LIGHTNING 3

TORONTO (AP) — Matthew Knies had two goals and an assist as Toronto held on late to down Tampa Bay.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander also scored for Toronto. Joseph Woll made 27 saves. Mitch Marner added an empty-net goal and two assists.

Nick Paul scored twice for Tampa and Darren Raddysh had a goal and an assist. Jonas Johansson stopped 23 shots. Victor Hedman chipped in two assists.

The Leafs, who picked up a third straight regulation victory over the Lightning this season, top the Atlantic Division with 62 points after extending their current winning streak to three games.

ISLANDERS 3, BLUE JACKETS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Bo Horvat scored twice in New York’s three-goal second period, and the Islanders beat Columbus.

Simon Holmstrom also scored and Mathew Barzal had two assists as the Islanders won their second straight and fifth in seven games. Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves.

Kent Johnson scored for Columbus and Elvis Merzlikins had 22 saves, but the Blue Jackets ended a seven-game point streak (6-0-1).

The Islanders scored three goals in a span of 5:04 in the second period to take the 3-1 lead and held on to win consecutive games at home for the first time this season.

HURRICANES 4, BLACKHAWKS 3, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored 59 seconds into overtime, and Carolina beat Chicago.

Seth Jarvis, Jordan Staal and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored for Carolina in its second straight win. Staal picked up his 700th career point in game No. 1,300.

Freddie Andersen made 22 saves for the Hurricanes in his first game since Oct. 26 and No. 500 for his career. He had been sidelined by a knee injury.

The Hurricanes tied it at 3 on Staal’s 10th goal with 6:23 left in regulation. Staal found a loose puck under Petr Mrazek and poked it in.

Aho closed it out with his 14th goal. Chicago star Connor Bedard angrily knocked the puck into the net right after the game ended.

UTAH 5, JETS 2

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Connor Ingram made 23 saves and Olli Maatta scored his first goal for Utah in a victory over Winnipeg.

Logan Cooley, Barrett Hayton, Matias Maccelli and Clayton Keller also scored to help Utah win its second consecutive home game. Hayton, Josh Doan and Nick Schmaltz each had two assists.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 shots for Winnipeg. Nino Niederreiter and Dylan DeMelo scored in the third period as the Jets avoided their second shutout loss of the season.

PENGUINS 5, KINGS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin scored milestone goals and Pittsburgh defeated Los Angeles, snapping the Kings’ nine-game home win streak.

Crosby, Anthony Beauvillier and Kevin Hayes each had a goal and an assist. Cody Glass also scored for the Penguins, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 25 shots.

Adrian Kempe had the Los Angeles goal and David Rittich made 27 saves.

Crosby picked up his 50th point of the season 14:09 into the first period when he got a piece of Matthew Grzelcyk’s shot from the point and put it past Rittich to make it 2-0. Crosby is the 11th player in NHL history with at least 50 points in 18 or more seasons.

Malkin put the Penguins up 3-0 in the second with a wrist shot from in front. His 507th career goal tied Jean Beliveau for 44th place on the NHL list.

It was only the third time this season, and first since Nov. 5 against the New York Islanders, that Crosby and Malkin scored in the same game.

