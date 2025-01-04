Council and Saint Bonaventure host Fordham

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-1, 1-0 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-1, 1-0 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -6; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays Fordham after Melvin Council Jr. scored 20 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 77-75 victory over the VCU Rams.

The Rams are 6-2 in home games. Fordham is 4-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bonnies are 1-0 in conference games. Saint Bonaventure is 9-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Fordham makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Saint Bonaventure has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

The Rams and Bonnies face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Johnson III is averaging 18.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Rams.

Chance Moore is averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bonnies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Bonnies: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

