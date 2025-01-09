Conceição’s reign as AC Milan coach begins with a trophy and a broken television

MILAN (AP) — Two matches, two wins, one trophy. Sérgio Conceição’s reign as AC Milan coach couldn’t have got off…

MILAN (AP) — Two matches, two wins, one trophy. Sérgio Conceição’s reign as AC Milan coach couldn’t have got off to a better start.

Apart from a broken television.

Conceição took over only at the end of December, replacing the fired Paulo Fonseca, but his impact has been clear in just over a week at the helm.

Milan fought back to beat Juventus 2-1 in the Italian Super Cup semifinal in his first match in charge and another comeback win saw the Rossoneri lift the trophy with a 3-2 victory over Inter Milan on Monday.

Conceição is instilling into the Milan team the same values as he had as a player: Courage, combativeness and a hunger to win.

The 50-year-old still has those same characteristics as a coach. So fired up was he after his team conceded a goal on the stroke of halftime against Inter that he broke a television in the dressing room.

“Lucky he had a fever, if not he would have broken more than a television,” Zlatan Ibrahimović joked in a speech to the players after the final.

Ibrahimović had two spells as a player at Milan and returned to the club as an adviser after ending his career with the Rossoneri.

“What we wanted was a reaction, this is our reaction guys,” he said as he tapped the trophy. “You won this with sweat, sacrifices and a desire to win.

“When a team has this desire to win, it’s hard to be beaten. It’s hard guys. You showed that today. At the start of the season I said to you, ‘It all depends on us.’ Because it’s all in your heads. You showed that today.”

In a short space of time, Conceição has clearly improved the players’ self-belief and the mood at the club, which he admitted “wasn’t the best” when he arrived.

The turnaround against Inter was sparked by Rafael Leão and Theo Hernández, two players who often clashed with Fonseca.

Leão, who was recovering from injury, was sent on with Milan 2-0 down and won the free kick from which Hernández pulled one back just two minutes later. Leão also had a hand in Milan’s other two goals.

“Leão is phenomenal. I’ve known him for a long time, he is Portuguese like me, but he is more relaxed Portuguese and I am more tense,” Conceição said.

“He needs to learn a few things and then I believe he can become the best player in the world. I’ve told him this, too. He has so much individual quality and if he puts it to the service of the team he can be even better.”

The Super Cup was Conceição’s 12th title as a coach after seven trophy-filled seasons at Porto.

Coincidentally, the Super Cup was also his first trophy in Italy as a player. Conceição scored the winner for Lazio against Juventus in 1998 in his first match after joining the capital club — again from Porto.

Conceição went on to help Lazio also win the European Cup Winner’s Cup that season as well as the Italian league and cup double the following year. He went on to play for Parma and Inter before returning to Lazio in 2002.

“I really wanted to come back to Italy, a country that welcomed me warmly,” Conceição said. “I had some great years in Italy as a player. As a coach I now hope to do the same.”

The matches are coming thick and fast for Milan, with four games in 11 days against Cagliari, Como and Juventus in Serie A and against Girona in the Champions League.

Milan is eighth in Serie A, trailing leader Napoli by 17 points — albeit with two games in hand. It finished second under Stefano Pioli last season.

Milan has fared better in the Champions League following four straight wins, including a 3-1 result at Real Madrid. The Rossoneri are in 12th place and on course to qualify for the knockout playoff round.

“Now we’re going back to Italy, so let’s bring this mentality and pick up points to get to where we should be,” Ibrahimović said. “This is Milan.”

