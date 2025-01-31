Colombia forward Jhon Duran joins Ronaldo at Al-Nassr from Aston Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Forward Jhon Duran became the latest player from one of Europe’s top leagues to move to…

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Forward Jhon Duran became the latest player from one of Europe’s top leagues to move to Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Nassr from Aston Villa on Friday.

The Colombia international’s move was worth a reported 64 million pounds ($80 million).

The 21-year-old Duran will team with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr and wear No. 9.

His move represents a significant profit for Villa after joining from the Chicago Fire for 18 million pounds ($22 million) in 2023.

Duran had 12 goals in 29 games this season including a memorable winner against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

“Everyone at Aston Villa would like to wish Jhon all the best in the next step of his professional career,” his former club said.

