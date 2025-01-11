Colgate visits Giannaros and Boston University

Colgate Raiders (11-5, 1-2 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (8-7, 1-2 Patriot) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston…

Colgate Raiders (11-5, 1-2 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (8-7, 1-2 Patriot)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Colgate after Alex Giannaros scored 21 points in Boston University’s 70-67 win against the American Eagles.

The Terriers have gone 4-3 in home games. Boston University is 3-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Raiders are 1-2 in conference play. Colgate is third in the Patriot allowing 58.3 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

Boston University averages 57.3 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 58.3 Colgate allows. Colgate averages 67.5 points per game, 4.0 more than the 63.5 Boston University allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannaros is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 15.1 points.

Anne Bair is scoring 12.9 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 57.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 63.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

