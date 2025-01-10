Colgate hosts Boston University after Woodward’s 20-point game

Boston University Terriers (8-8, 2-1 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (5-11, 2-1 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Boston University Terriers (8-8, 2-1 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (5-11, 2-1 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate faces Boston University after Jeff Woodward scored 20 points in Colgate’s 67-62 victory against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Raiders are 4-2 in home games. Colgate is eighth in the Patriot League with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Woodward averaging 4.9.

The Terriers are 2-1 in Patriot League play. Boston University is fifth in the Patriot League with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Malcolm Chimezie averaging 1.8.

Colgate’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Boston University allows. Boston University has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of Colgate have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Louis-Jacques is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 11.4 points.

Chimezie is averaging 8.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Terriers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

