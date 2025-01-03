Cleveland State takes on IU Indianapolis, looks for 6th straight win

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (9-6, 3-1 Horizon League) Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (9-6, 3-1 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State seeks to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory over IU Indianapolis.

The Vikings are 7-2 in home games. Cleveland State is third in the Horizon League with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Dylan Arnett averaging 3.2.

The Jaguars are 1-4 in Horizon League play. IU Indianapolis is 3-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Cleveland State scores 74.5 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 73.1 IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis scores 9.9 more points per game (75.7) than Cleveland State allows (65.8).

The Vikings and Jaguars meet Saturday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebrima Dibba is averaging 4.2 points and four assists for the Vikings.

Paul Zilinskas is averaging 18.7 points for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

