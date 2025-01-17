Cincinnati hosts Arizona State after Freeman’s 26-point showing

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-6, 1-4 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (11-5, 1-4 Big 12) Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-6, 1-4 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (11-5, 1-4 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits Cincinnati after BJ Freeman scored 26 points in Arizona State’s 95-89 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Bearcats have gone 7-2 at home. Cincinnati ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Dillon Mitchell averaging 5.3.

The Sun Devils have gone 1-4 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State averages 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Cincinnati makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Arizona State has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Arizona State has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

The Bearcats and Sun Devils meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

Freeman is averaging 13.3 points for the Sun Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.