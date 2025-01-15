Ciani and the UIC Flames host conference foe Murray State

Murray State Racers (10-7, 4-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (11-6, 3-3 MVC) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Murray State Racers (10-7, 4-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (11-6, 3-3 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -1.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Jacobi Wood and Murray State take on Sasa Ciani and UIC in MVC action.

The Flames have gone 6-2 at home. UIC ranks eighth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.6 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Racers are 4-2 in MVC play. Murray State scores 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

UIC makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Murray State has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Murray State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than UIC gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ciani is averaging 11.9 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Flames.

Wood is averaging 13.2 points and 5.1 assists for the Racers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Racers: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

