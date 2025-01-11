Christmas and Longwood host Winthrop

Longwood Lancers (13-5, 2-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (11-7, 1-2 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Longwood Lancers (13-5, 2-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (11-7, 1-2 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood visits Winthrop after Michael Christmas scored 27 points in Longwood’s 85-76 victory against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Eagles are 10-1 on their home court. Winthrop leads the Big South in rebounding, averaging 35.6 boards. Kelton Talford paces the Eagles with 8.1 rebounds.

The Lancers are 2-1 in conference matchups. Longwood is ninth in the Big South with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Tucker averaging 3.0.

Winthrop is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Longwood allows to opponents. Longwood averages 78.6 points per game, 2.7 more than the 75.9 Winthrop gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Jones III averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc.

Tucker is averaging 9.9 points for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 86.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.