Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball leaves game against Lakers in second quarter with left ankle injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball left Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball left Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter with a left ankle injury.

He did return and the Hornets lost 112-107.

Ball had just made a 3-pointer off one foot and was backpedaling down the court when he stepped on Jarred Vanderbilt’s foot and fell backward, hitting his head hard on the floor. Ball then got up, intentionally fouled to stop the clock and then walked directly to the locker room under his own power with a slight limp.

Ball has had a history of ankle injuries since joining the Hornets. He has been wearing braces this season to help protect his ankles.

Hornets coach Charles Lee said after the game he had no immediate update on Ball’s status moving forward or how much time he might miss.

Ball had seven points in nine minutes before the injury.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.