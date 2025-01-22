Charleston Southern visits Presbyterian after Alben’s 29-point performance

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-12, 2-3 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-14, 2-3 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 5…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-12, 2-3 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-14, 2-3 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits Presbyterian after Catherine Alben scored 29 points in Charleston Southern’s 74-62 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Blue Hose are 2-6 in home games. Presbyterian has a 0-7 record against teams over .500.

The Buccaneers are 2-3 in conference games. Charleston Southern is 2-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Presbyterian’s average of 3.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern averages 56.7 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 65.6 Presbyterian gives up to opponents.

The Blue Hose and Buccaneers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelby Fiddler averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 4.7 points while shooting 24.4% from beyond the arc. Kishyah Anderson is shooting 44.1% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

Alben is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 15.6 points and 1.5 steals. Madison Adamson is averaging 8.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 53.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 60.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

