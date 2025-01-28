Champions Tour Schedule

Jan. 16-18 _ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Ernie Els) Feb. 6-8 _ Trophy Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco Feb. 14-16…

Jan. 16-18 _ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Ernie Els)

Feb. 6-8 _ Trophy Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco

Feb. 14-16 _ Chubb Classic, Naples, Fla.

March 7-9 _ Cologuard Classic, Tuscon, Ariz.

March 21-23 _ Hoag Classic, Newport Beach, Calif.

March 28-30 _ The Galleri Classic, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

April 4-6 _ James Hardie Pro-Football Hall of Fame Invitational, Boca Raton, Fla.

April 25-27 _ Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Duluth, Ga.

May 2-4 _ Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands, Texas

May 15-18 _ Regions Tradition, Birmingham, Ala.

May 22-25 _ Senior PGA Championship, Bethesda, Md.

May 30-June 1 _ Principal Charity Classic, Des Moines, Iowa

June 6-8 _ American Family Insurance Championship, Madison, Wis.

June 19-22 _ Kaulig Companies Championship, Akron, Ohio

June 26-29 _ U.S. Senior Open Championship, Colorado Springs, Colo.

July 11-13 _ DICK’S Open, Endicott, N.Y.

July 24-27 _ The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex, Sunningdale, United Kingdom

Aug. 8-10 _ Boeing Classic, Snoqualmie, Wash.

Aug. 15-17 _ Rogers Charity Classic, Calgary, Alberta

Aug. 22-24 _ The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich.

Sept. 5-7 _ Stifel Charity Classic, St. Louis

Sept. 12-14 _ Sanford International, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Sept. 19-21 _ PURE Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Oct. 3-5 _ Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Jacksonville, Fla.

Oct. 10-12 _ SAS Championship, Cary, N.C.

Oct. 17-19 _ Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Richmond, Va.

Oct. 24-26 _ Simmons Bank Championship, Little Rock, Ark.

Nov. 13-16 _ Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.