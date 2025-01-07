Central Michigan faces Akron for conference showdown

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-7, 0-1 MAC) at Akron Zips (8-5, 1-0 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-7, 0-1 MAC) at Akron Zips (8-5, 1-0 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -8.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces Central Michigan in a matchup of MAC teams.

The Zips have gone 6-0 at home. Akron has a 3-5 record against teams above .500.

The Chippewas are 0-1 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Akron averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 73.4 points per game, 0.6 more than the 72.8 Akron gives up to opponents.

The Zips and Chippewas match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Hardman is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 7.3 points.

Jakobi Heady is averaging 13.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Chippewas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

