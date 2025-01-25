Celtic’s Scottish Premiership match against Dundee postponed because of storm damage

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic’s Scottish Premiership match against Dundee on Saturday has been postponed because of storm damage sustained…

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic’s Scottish Premiership match against Dundee on Saturday has been postponed because of storm damage sustained to the club’s stadium.

Storm Eowyn brought winds of up to 160 kph (100 mph) in central Scotland on Friday and a Met Office red weather warning of danger to life.

“Today’s scheduled Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee at Celtic Park has been called off,” league leader Celtic said in a statement on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, due to the stadium damage sustained yesterday we have been advised that we are unable to proceed with today’s match. While clearly this is disappointing, the safety of our supporters will always be our priority.”

Celtic said the match will now take place on Feb. 5.

