CCHA Glance

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. (Mankato) 11 2 2 0 34 45 22 16 5 2 Bowling Green 8 4 3 0 28 41 38 12 7 3 Michigan Tech 8 5 2 0 26 42 37 12 9 2 Lake Superior St. 7 8 0 0 23 42 36 9 13 1 Bemidji St. 5 7 3 0 21 38 46 8 11 4 St. Thomas (Minn.) 6 6 3 0 20 48 42 9 10 4 Augustana 5 3 0 0 16 25 19 13 7 1 Ferris St. 5 10 0 0 15 39 49 6 15 2 N. Michigan 2 12 1 0 8 20 51 3 19 1

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green 4, Ferris St. 3

St. Thomas (Minn.) 4, Lake Superior St. 3, OT

N. Michigan 4, Bemidji St. 1

Augustana Vikings 3, Lindenwood (Mo.) 2

Minnesota St. (Mankato) 5, Michigan Tech 2

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 4:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31

Bowling Green at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Bowling Green at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

