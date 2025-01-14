CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|31
|40
|20
|15
|5
|2
|Michigan Tech
|8
|4
|2
|0
|26
|40
|32
|12
|8
|2
|Bowling Green
|7
|4
|3
|0
|25
|37
|35
|11
|7
|3
|Lake Superior St.
|7
|7
|0
|0
|22
|39
|32
|9
|12
|1
|Bemidji St.
|5
|6
|3
|0
|21
|37
|42
|8
|10
|4
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|5
|6
|3
|0
|18
|44
|39
|8
|10
|4
|Augustana
|5
|3
|0
|0
|16
|25
|19
|12
|7
|1
|Ferris St.
|5
|9
|0
|0
|15
|36
|45
|6
|14
|2
|N. Michigan
|1
|12
|1
|0
|5
|16
|50
|2
|19
|1
___
Friday’s Games
Bowling Green at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 4:07 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
Bowling Green at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Bowling Green at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.