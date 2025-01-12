CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. (Mankato) 10 2 2…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. (Mankato) 10 2 2 0 31 40 20 15 5 2 Michigan Tech 8 4 2 0 26 40 32 12 8 2 Bowling Green 7 4 3 0 25 37 35 11 7 3 Lake Superior St. 7 7 0 0 22 39 32 9 12 1 Bemidji St. 5 6 3 0 21 37 42 8 10 4 St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 6 3 0 18 44 39 8 10 4 Augustana 5 3 0 0 16 25 19 12 7 1 Ferris St. 5 9 0 0 15 36 45 6 14 2 N. Michigan 1 12 1 0 5 16 50 2 19 1

Saturday’s Games

Michigan Tech 1, Lake Superior St. 0

Minnesota St. (Mankato) 6, N. Michigan 1

Bemidji St. 4, Bowling Green 4, 2OT

St. Thomas (Minn.) 4, Ferris St. 3

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Bowling Green at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 4:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31

Bowling Green at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

