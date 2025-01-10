CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. (Mankato) 9 2 2…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. (Mankato) 9 2 2 0 28 34 19 14 5 2 Bowling Green 7 4 2 0 24 33 31 11 7 2 Michigan Tech 7 4 2 0 23 39 32 11 8 2 Lake Superior St. 7 6 0 0 22 39 31 9 11 1 Bemidji St. 5 6 2 0 19 33 38 8 10 3 Augustana 5 3 0 0 16 25 19 12 7 1 Ferris St. 5 8 0 0 15 33 41 6 13 2 St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 6 3 0 15 40 36 7 10 4 N. Michigan 1 11 1 0 5 15 44 2 18 1

___

Friday’s Games

N. Michigan 3, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 2

Bowling Green 4, Bemidji St. 3, OT

Lake Superior St. 4, Michigan Tech 2

St. Thomas (Minn.) 9, Ferris St. 6

Saturday’s Games

Lake Superior St. at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

Bowling Green at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Bowling Green at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 4:07 p.m.

