Carroll and Florida Atlantic host Tulane

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-8, 2-2 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (9-8, 3-1 AAC) New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-8, 2-2 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (9-8, 3-1 AAC)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic visits Tulane after Tre Carroll scored 20 points in Florida Atlantic’s 81-76 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Green Wave are 8-2 in home games. Tulane is eighth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 33.1 rebounds. Kaleb Banks paces the Green Wave with 7.9 boards.

The Owls are 2-2 in AAC play. Florida Atlantic ranks fifth in the AAC shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Tulane’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Tulane allows.

The Green Wave and Owls square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowan Brumbaugh is averaging 13.9 points and 4.9 assists for the Green Wave.

Baba is averaging 11.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.