Carrick’s overtime goal lifts Rangers past Devils 3-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Carrick scored in overtime and Igor Shesterkin made 21 saves as the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Thursday night.

Carrick one-timed a pass from Reilly Smith past Devils netminder Jacob Markstrom 2:48 into the extra session.

Carrick’s third goal this season and gave the Rangers a much-needed home win before a three-game road trip.

Adam Fox and Artemi Panarin also scored for the Rangers, who have won two of their last three games.

Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes scored for the Devils, who lost for the fifth time in their last six games.

After Fox scored on the power play at 12:05 of the first, Hughes scored his 16th at 4:03 of the second.

Bratt put New Jersey ahead at 8:28, whipping a high shot past Shesterkin for his 15th goal. Hughes assisted for this team-leading 50th point.

Panarin tied the contest with his team-leading 17th goal on the power play at 17:13 of the second. Fox and Mika Zibanejad assisted.

Markstrom made 29 saves.

New York’s Matt Rempe returned from an eight-game suspension. He had no penalty minutes in 11 shifts and 7:47 of ice time.

Takeaways

Rangers: Improved to 9-10-2 at home with their first overtime win of the season.

Devils: Hughes has five goals and three assists in three games against the Rangers this season. He leads the Devils with 50 points, one more than Bratt.

Key moment

Shesterkin stopped Dawson Mercer on a short-handed breakaway with just over nine minutes left in the third.

Key stats

Shesterkin, who returned after four games on injured reserve, improved to 12-15-1 with his first win since Dec. 20 at Dallas. Panarin leads the Rangers with 44 points and has points in 28 of his 39 games this season.

Up Next:

Rangers: Visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

Devils: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

