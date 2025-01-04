Cal Poly faces Hawaii on 3-game road skid

Cal Poly Mustangs (6-9, 0-3 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-5, 0-2 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST…

Cal Poly Mustangs (6-9, 0-3 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-5, 0-2 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hits the road against Hawaii looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Rainbow Warriors are 8-3 on their home court. Hawaii is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Mustangs have gone 0-3 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly ranks second in the Big West with 16.4 assists per game led by Jarred Hyder averaging 3.3.

Hawaii scores 72.2 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 86.5 Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly averages 15.5 more points per game (84.3) than Hawaii allows to opponents (68.8).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kody Williams averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc.

Owen Koonce is averaging 18.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 85.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

