Cal Baptist visits Nelson and Utah Valley

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-7, 1-0 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (10-6, 2-0 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-7, 1-0 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (10-6, 2-0 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes on Cal Baptist after Dominick Nelson scored 21 points in Utah Valley’s 72-64 victory against the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Wolverines are 6-0 in home games. Utah Valley leads the WAC in rebounding, averaging 36.2 boards. Carter Welling paces the Wolverines with 6.3 rebounds.

The Lancers are 1-0 in conference play. Cal Baptist is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

Utah Valley averages 75.3 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 74.5 Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 7.2 more points per game (75.1) than Utah Valley allows (67.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wolverines.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 21.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.