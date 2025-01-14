Butler hosts Seton Hall following Coleman’s 26-point performance

Seton Hall Pirates (6-10, 1-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (7-10, 0-6 Big East) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seton Hall Pirates (6-10, 1-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (7-10, 0-6 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits Butler after Isaiah Coleman scored 26 points in Seton Hall’s 91-85 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Bulldogs are 5-5 on their home court. Butler is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates have gone 1-4 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

Butler scores 71.6 points, 5.0 more per game than the 66.6 Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Pirates face off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs.

Chaunce Jenkins averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 67.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.