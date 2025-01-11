Buckley leads SE Louisiana against New Orleans after 25-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (7-8, 1-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-13, 0-4 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

SE Louisiana Lions (7-8, 1-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-13, 0-4 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -6; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits New Orleans after Jakevion Buckley scored 25 points in SE Louisiana’s 79-75 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Privateers are 0-3 on their home court. New Orleans has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Lions are 1-3 in Southland play. SE Louisiana ranks second in the Southland with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Hines Jr. averaging 5.0.

New Orleans averages 66.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 69.5 SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana’s 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than New Orleans has given up to its opponents (47.7%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: James White is scoring 19.7 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Privateers.

Hines is averaging 15.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.8 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

