Buckley and SE Louisiana host New Orleans

SE Louisiana Lions (7-8, 1-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-13, 0-4 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SE Louisiana Lions (7-8, 1-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-13, 0-4 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits New Orleans after Jakevion Buckley scored 25 points in SE Louisiana’s 79-75 victory over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Privateers have gone 0-3 in home games. New Orleans allows 86.1 points and has been outscored by 19.4 points per game.

The Lions have gone 1-3 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana is seventh in the Southland allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

New Orleans averages 66.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 69.5 SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 71.1 points per game, 15.0 fewer points than the 86.1 New Orleans allows.

The Privateers and Lions match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JR Jacobs is averaging 4.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Privateers.

Sam Hines Jr. is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.8 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.