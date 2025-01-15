Brunson scores 16 of his 38 points in 4th quarter and OT as Knicks beat 76ers 125-119

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 16 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, and Josh Hart…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 16 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, and Josh Hart had the 11th triple-double of his career as the New York Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 125-119 on Wednesday night.

Hart had 10 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists, Mikal Bridges scored 23 points and OG Anunoby added 17 as the Knicks won a rematch of last year’s first-round playoff series.

Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 33 points. Paul George had 26, and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams played without their All-Star centers. Joel Embiid (left foot sprain) was ruled out for the sixth straight game. Karl-Anthony Towns missed the game with a right thumb sprain.

Takeaways

Knicks: After a nine-game winning streak in December, the Knicks had lost five of seven before Wednesday. The Knicks got 29 points off the bench, including 13 from Miles McBride and 10 from Precious Achiuwa.

76ers: The Sixers had won 10 of 13 games starting in late November, but they’ve since lost seven of nine, including four of their five home games in 2025. They remain stuck on 10 games this season in which Embiid, Maxey and George have started together.

Key Moment

After missing a chance to win the game at the buzzer, the Knicks scored the first eight points of overtime. Anunoby swooped in for a dunk, then Brunson added the next six on a 3-pointer and three free throws.

Key Stat

The 76ers trailed by as many as 16 points and never led, but tied the game five times in the second half. They sent the game to overtime on Maxey’s layup with three seconds left.

Up next

The Knicks host Minnesota on Friday. The 76ers start another back-to-back Saturday in Indiana.

