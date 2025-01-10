Bradley hosts Drake following Dinnebier’s 31-point game

Drake Bulldogs (9-5, 3-0 MVC) at Bradley Braves (8-6, 2-1 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake…

Drake Bulldogs (9-5, 3-0 MVC) at Bradley Braves (8-6, 2-1 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake faces Bradley after Katie Dinnebier scored 31 points in Drake’s 82-64 win over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Braves have gone 5-1 in home games. Bradley ranks eighth in the MVC with 12.5 assists per game led by Soleil Barnes averaging 2.9.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 against MVC opponents. Drake ranks third in the MVC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Anna Miller averaging 2.8.

Bradley’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Drake gives up. Drake scores 22.9 more points per game (78.5) than Bradley allows (55.6).

The Braves and Bulldogs meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is averaging 15.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Braves.

Dinnebier averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, averaging 58.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

