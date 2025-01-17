Bolden, UL Monroe Warhawks take on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-13, 3-3 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-15, 0-6 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-13, 3-3 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-15, 0-6 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Bolden and UL Monroe host Mostapha El Moutaouakkil and Louisiana in Sun Belt action Saturday.

The Warhawks have gone 3-6 at home. UL Monroe is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 3-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

UL Monroe’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Louisiana gives up. Louisiana averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game UL Monroe allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coltie Young averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc.

El Moutaouakkil is averaging 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 1-9, averaging 69.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

