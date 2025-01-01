Blues beat the Blackhawks in the Winter Classic

CHICAGO (AP) — Cam Fowler scored twice in his 1,000th NHL game, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago…

CHICAGO (AP) — Cam Fowler scored twice in his 1,000th NHL game, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 on Tuesday in the Winter Classic at Wrigley Field.

Justin Faulk had a goal and two assists as St. Louis won for the third time in four games. Jordan Kyrou, Dylan Holloway and Alexandre Texier also scored.

Chicago dropped its fifth consecutive game. It has been outscored 27-12 during the slide.

Taylor Hall and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for the Blackhawks in front of a festive crowd of 40,933 at the iconic home of baseball’s Chicago Cubs. Petr Mrazek made 22 saves.

St. Louis jumped in front after Chicago defenseman Louis Crevier was penalized for delay of game just 48 seconds into the first period. Fowler scored on the ensuing power play for his second goal in nine games since he was acquired in a Dec. 14 trade with Anaheim.

Faulk converted a blast from the point 7:15 into the second, and Fowler made it 5-1 when he scored on a shot from the blue line with 2:09 left in the period.

CANADIENS 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kirby Dach scored midway through the third period to cap a Montreal rally and end the Golden Knights’ six-game winning streak with a victory over Vegas.

The Canadiens scored the game’s final three goals after trailing 2-0 late into the second period to win for the sixth time in seven games.

Cole Caufield and Emil Heineman also scored for Montreal, and Sam Montembeault stopped 27 shots and saved two point-blank shots in the final 14 seconds. Jake Evans’ five-game goal streak ended.

Zach Whitecloud and Noah Hanifin scored for the Golden Knights, and Adin Hill made 19 saves.

This was just the second defeat this month for the Golden Knights, who went 10-2 in December.

Dach’s goal came on a rush. He deked Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb on his way to the net.

CAPITALS 3, BRUINS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jakob Chychrun scored his 11th goal of the season to tie for the most among NHL defensemen, and Washington beat Boston.

Chychrun matched Colorado’s Cale Makar and Columbus’ Zach Werenski. The pending unrestricted free agent is off to a productive start in his contract year, with 25 points in 32 games.

Aliaksei Protas scored twice, including an empty-net goal to seal it with .89 seconds left, and Logan Thompson made 26 saves for the Capitals, who bounced back from a 4-2 defeat Sunday at Detroit. They had more shots in the first 22 minutes than in their entire game at Boston on Dec. 23, when they had a season-low 11 and lost 4-1.

Justin Brazeau scored for the Bruins 81 seconds in off an unexpected carom off the boards and then Thompson. Jeremy Swayman finished with 24 saves.

Washington defenseman Martin Fehervary left in the third period after taking an inadvertent stick to the face from teammate Tom Wilson.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, ISLANDERS 1

TORONTO (AP) — David Kampf, Steven Lorentz and John Tavares scored as Toronto beat New York to move into a tie with idle Florida for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

Joseph Woll made 30 saves for Toronto (23-13-2).

Jean-Gabriel Pageau score for the Islanders (14-7-7). Ilya Sorokin finished with 22 saves.

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews sat for a fifth straight game. He was placed on injured reserve earlier Tuesday in a move retroactive to Dec. 20 that allowed Toronto to recall defenseman Marshall Rifai.

The Maple Leafs said Matthews, who returned to practice on Monday, had not experienced any setbacks with his upper-body injury.

Maple Leafs forward Pontus Holmberg and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson sat out due to illness. Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom was a late scratch with an upper-body injury.

RED WINGS 4, PENGUINS 2

DETROIT (AP) — J.T. Compher scored the go-ahead goal on the power play with 5:34 remaining and Detroit beat Pittsburgh.

The win gave Todd McLellan his 600th head coaching victory. McLellan, who replaced Derek Lalonde last week, is now 2-1 as Detroit’s coach.

Patrick Kane, who reached the 1,300-point mark against Washington on Sunday, also scored a power-play goal for the Red Wings. Jonatan Berggren and Dylan Larkin with an empty-netter also scored for Detroit while Alex Lyon made 23 saves.

Drew O’Connor had the second multi-goal game of his career for Pittsburgh. Alex Nedeljkovic made 21 saves.

The Red Wings won the season series over the Penguins, 2-1.

FLYERS 4, SHARKS 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Travis Konecny scored his team-leading 17th goal, and Philadelphia beat San Jose.

Nick Seeler, Ryan Poehling and Egor Zamula also scored for Philadelphia.

Samuel Ersson made 15 saves and combined with Aleksei Kolosov for the shutout. Kolosov replaced an injured Ersson at the start of the third period and had seven saves.

Second-period goals by Poehling and Konecny gave the Flyers a 3-0 lead heading into the third.

The game featured two of the league’s top rookies in the Flyers’ Matvei Michkov, who leads all rookies with 29 points, and the Sharks’ Macklin Celebrini, the first overall pick in this year’s draft who is two points behind Michkov. Celebrini had six shots and an attempt off the post, while Michkov had two shots.

AVALANCHE 5, JETS 2

DENVER (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt ended a 19-game scoring drought with a tiebreaking goal in the third period and Colorado beat the NHL-leading Winnipeg.

Mittelstadt last scored on Nov. 18 in Philadelphia and had been demoted to the fourth line. He broke that slump Tuesday by deflecting Josh Manson’s shot by Winnipeg’s Eric Comrie at 7:22, sending Colorado to its fifth straight win.

Artturi Lehkonen and Devon Toews also scored, Mackenzie Blackwood had 21 saves and Mikko Rantanen and Ross Colton scored empty-net goals to seal it.

The Avalanche led by a goal in the first and second periods, but Rasmus Kupari and Gabriel Vilardi tied it each time for Winnipeg, which had its four-game winning streak halted.

STARS 4, SABRES 2

DALLAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the tiebreaking goal in his 200th NHL game as Dallas beat Buffalo.

Johnston tipped a centering pass by Thomas Harley over Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s right shoulder to give Dallas a 3-2 lead at 11:32 of the third period.

Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists, Roope Hintz scored his team-best 16th goal and Esa Lindell added an empty-netter for the Stars, who have points in their last four games (3-0-1). Casey DeSmith, making his ninth start this season, finished with 21 saves and got his second career assist on Lindell’s goal.

Jason Tucker and Beck Malenstyn scored for the Sabres, who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Luukkonen stopped 29 shots.

DUCKS 3, DEVILS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:24 to play, and Anaheim blew a two-goal lead in the third period before recovering for a victory over New Jersey.

Strome had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, who have won back-to-back games for only the second time in six weeks. Troy Terry and Robby Fabbri also scored, and Lukas Dostal made 32 saves.

Timo Meier scored the tying goal with 6:40 left for New Jersey, which fell out of the Eastern Conference lead with its second straight loss. Jonas Siegenthaler also scored, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 shots.

Terry forced a turnover in the neutral zone in the first period and eventually scored his 11th goal on Strome’s pass from behind the net. Fabbri converted on a 2-on-1 rush with Cutter Gauthier in the third.

Siegenthaler scored just 1:34 later on a long shot through traffic for the Swiss defenseman’s first goal since Nov. 7. Dougie Hamilton then set up Meier in the slot for his 14th goal.

WILD 5, PREDATORS 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marco Rossi had two goals and an assist and Minnesota scored a season-high three power-play goals to beat Nashville.

Mats Zuccarello, Jonas Brodin and Declan Chisholm also scored for Minnesota, which won for the third time in four games. Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists and Filip Gustavsson made a season-best 43 saves and added an assist.

Colton Sissons, Jonathan Marchessault and Ryan O’Reilly scored for Nashville, which had a season-high 46 shots on goal. Justus Annunen stopped 33 shots.

Rossi scored with the man advantage in the third period for a 5-3 lead. Zuccarello and Chisholm had second-period power-play goals as Minnesota finished 3 for 6 with the man advantage. The Wild were 0 for 13 on the power play in their last five games and 1 for 17 in their previous eight. The Predators penalty kill entered the game tied for first in the NHL at 85.7%.

BLUE JACKETS 4, HURRICANES 3, SO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Adam Fantilli scored in the fourth round of a shootout to lift Columbus to a win over Carolina.

After Fantilli beat Pyotr Kochetkov, Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins denied Sebastian Aho to win it and push the Blue Jackets’ home record to 12-4-3 this season.

Kent Johnson also scored in the shootout, as did Andrei Svechnikov for Carolina. Merzlikins also denied Jackson Blake and Seth Jarvis.

Dmitri Voronkov tied the game at 3 for the Blue Jackets on a power play early in the third period when he bounced a puck in off the body of Jarvis.

Kirill Marchenko scored twice in the first period, and Merzlikins made 32 saves for Columbus. Sean Monahan had three assists.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Ty Smith and Jack Roslovic scored for Carolina. Kochetkov made 25 saves.

OILERS 4, UTAH HOCKEY CLUB 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period, Connor McDavid and Connor Brown each had a pair of assists, and Edmonton Oilers beat the Utah Hockey Club.

Mattias Ekholm, Troy Stecher and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers, who have won eight of their last 11 and 12 of their last 16. Stuart Skinner was made 26 stops in net for the Oilers.

Jack McBain scored for Utah, which has now lost five straight. Leading scorer Clayton Keller was a late scratch.

Rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber made 34 saves.

FLAMES 3, CANUCKS 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s 14th goal of the season was the tiebreaking midway through the third period as Calgary beat Vancouver.

Connor Zary had a goal and Jonathan Huberdeau scored into an empty net for Calgary, which has one loss in regulation in its last seven games (4-1-2). Rookie goaltender Dustin Wolf had 23 stops to improve to 12-5-2.

Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver (17-11-8). The Canucks have one win in their last six (1-2-3) games.

After sitting out five of the last six games with Thatcher Demko’s return, Kevin Lankinen had 26 stops in his return, falling to 14-6-4.

