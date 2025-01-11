Blue Jackets win 4th straight for first time this season, beat Blues 2-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger scored, and Jet Greaves narrowly missed his first career shutout as…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger scored, and Jet Greaves narrowly missed his first career shutout as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Saturday night for their fourth win in a row.

Fantilli notched his third goal during Columbus’ longest winning streak of the season when he got open in front of the net and Kirill Marchenko feathered a pass to him with 4:22 remaining in the first period.

Sillinger, who missed the Blue Jackets’ last game with an illness, made it 2-0 on a power-play goal with 3:09 left in the second period.

Colton Parayko scored with 10.5 seconds left to prevent the shutout by Greaves, who was recalled from American Hockey League to make his 15th career start. He made 31 saves.

Jordan Binnington stopped 28 shots for St. Louis before being pulled for an extra skater with about four minutes left.

Both teams came in averaging 4.8 goals over their previous five games, a stretch that included the Blue Jackets’ 6-4 win against the Blues last week.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: Needing to improve a dismal road record to improve their playoff chances, they won their second straight to get to 6-12-3 in away games.

Blues: St. Louis had scored an NHL-best 37 goals since Dec. 23, but needed a 6-on-4 to get on the board in this one.

Key moment

About 30 seconds apart midway through the second period, Greaves turned away Robert Thomas’ on one-timer from the right circle and Brandon Saad was unable to score after getting behind the defense at the opposite post. That preserved the Blue Jackets’ 1-0 lead.

Key stat

The Blue Jackets blocked 23 shots to help Greaves.

Up next

On Tuesday, the Blues play the first of back-to-back home games against Calgary while the Blue Jackets host Philadelphia.

