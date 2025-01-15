Blue Jackets beat the Flyers in a shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kent Johnson and Kirill Marchenko scored in the shootout as the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to…

Zach Werenski scored twice for Columbus, including the game-tying goal with 4:37 remaining in regulation. The Blue Jackets earned their first win against Philadelphia in three matchups this season.

Daniil Tarasov made 23 saves, helping the Blue Jackets earn a season-high fifth straight victory, their longest streak since the 2019-20 season.

Bobby Brink and Owen Tippett scored for Philadelphia, while Ivan Fedotov stopped 27 shots. The Flyers saw their two-game win streak snapped.

CAPITALS 3, DUCKS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Logan Thompson stopped all 18 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season, and Washington beat Anaheim.

Making a second consecutive start and playing in his third in a row since Charlie Lindgren was injured, Thompson made a handful of saves on quality scoring chances and many timely ones to improve to 19-2-3 since joining the Capitals.

Brandon Duhaime had a goal and an assist and John Carlson and Ethen Frank also scored for the Capitals, who have won two games in a row after alternating wins and losses in their previous nine dating to Dec. 23.

Duhaime scored when the puck banked in off the back of his right skate, and he also picked up a secondary assist on Frank’s second in three NHL games since getting called up from the minors.

John Gibson made 22 saves for Anaheim, which lost for a fifth time in seven games.

SHARKS 6, RED WINGS 3

DETROIT (AP) — William Eklund had a goal and two assists and San Jose ended Detroit’s seven-game winning streak.

Nico Sturm scored a short-handed goal, and Jan Rutta, Mikael Granlund, Tyler Toffoli and Mario Ferraro added goals for San Jose, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Rookie Macklin Celebrini had two assists as the Sharks won for just the fourth time in 18 games. Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves.

Vladimir Tarasenko ended an 18-game scoreless drought with two goals for Detroit. He last scored on Dec. 1 against Vancouver. Lucas Raymond also scored and Ville Husso stopped 18 shots.

KRAKEN 4, PENGUINS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jamie Oleksiak and Eeli Tolvanen scored 49 seconds apart in the third period to erase a one-goal deficit and rally Seattle past Pittsburgh.

Joey Daccord stopped 31 shots and assisted on Chandler Stephenson’s short-handed goal. Kaapo Kakko added an empty-netter as Seattle won for just the second time in seven games.

Bryan Rust scored his 17th goal of the season for Pittsburgh. Philip Tomasino added his fifth but the Penguins lost in regulation for the first time this season when leading after two periods thanks to a couple of defensive breakdowns.

Oleksiak took a pass high in the zone and raced down the slot before beating Tristan Jarry from just inside the right circle 8:04 into the third to make it 2-2. Less than a minute later Tolvanen tapped in a centering pass from Shane Wright.

Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin had an assist in his return after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

STARS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Logan Stankoven had two goals and an assist to lead Dallas Stars to a win over Toronto.

Matt Duchene added a goal and two assists, and Mavrik Bourque also scored for Dallas, which bounced back with a victory after having its seven-game win streak halted against Ottawa on Sunday. Jake Oettinger made 27 saves.

Auston Matthews scored for Toronto. Joseph Woll stopped 19 shots.

The Maple Leafs lost their third straight game in regulation for the first time this season. Toronto fell at Carolina 6-3 on Thursday and dropped a 3-0 decision to visiting Vancouver on Saturday.

Matthews extended his point streak against the Stars to 12 games, a run that dates to Feb. 7, 2017 — the longest of his career against an opponent. He opened the scoring, and Stankoven tied it about four minutes later.

Bourque put Dallas ahead on a power play in the second period. The NHL’s 28th-ranked man advantage team connected again early in the third when Duchene scored from close range.

Stankoven made it 4-1 as the Stars improved to 9-1-1 in their last 11 games.

BRUINS 6, LIGHTNING 2

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists and Parker Wotherspoon scored his first NHL goal on Tuesday night to help the Boston open a four-goal lead and hold on to beat Tampa Bay.

Jeremy Swayman made 43 saves for the Bruins, who have won back-to-back games after losing six in a row – their longest losing streak in a decade. Trent Frederic and Brad Marchand also scored as Boston took a 4-0 lead after 26 minutes. Andrew Peeke and Pavel Zacha added short-handed empty-netters with about four minutes left after the Lightning pulled the goalie on a power play.

Conor Geekie and Victor Hedman scored in the second period to cut a four-goal deficit in half. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 18 shots for Tampa Bay, which had won three of its previous four games.

Less than a week after their game ended with a slew of fights in the final seconds, Tuesday’s game featured five different scuffles — twice resulting in matching fighting majors and twice in matching roughing minors. There were only three other penalties in the game.

SENATORS 2, ISLANDERS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Leevi Merilainen made 24 saves for his second shutout in three games and Ottawa Senators beat New York.

Adam Gaudette and Artem Zub scored as the Senators won their third straight and snapped New York’s three-game winning streak.

Marcus Hogberg stopped 23 shots in his second consecutive start for New York, which dropped the opener of a seven-game homestand. Ilya Sorokin was available but didn’t play due to illness, and Semyon Varlamov is on injured reserve.

Gaudette redirected a shot from Tyler Kleven past Hogberg at 8:42 of the first period. Zub scored his first of the season with a slap shot into an empty net in the closing minutes of the third.

Islanders forward Marc Gatcomb made his NHL debut. Jean-Gabriel Pageau did not dress because of an illness.

PANTHERS 2, DEVILS 1, SO

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the shootout winner and Spencer Knight made 26 saves as Florida downed New Jersey.

After Florida’s Aleksander Barkov and New Jersey’s Paul Cotter traded goals to start the shootout, Lundell beat Devils netminder Jacob Markstrom in the third round to end New Jersey’s six-game home winning streak.

Following two scoreless periods, Jesper Boqvist gave Florida a 1-0 lead 41 seconds into the third with his 10th goal of the season. Boqvist played four seasons with the Devils after he was drafted by New Jersey in 2017. Carter Verhaeghe and Nate Schmidt assisted.

Devils captain Nico Hischier tied the contest at 2:27 of the third with his 20th goal with assists to Nathan Bastian and Timo Meier.

Markstrom made 27 saves.

The Devils were coming off an overtime win at home over Tampa Bay on Saturday after 1-4-1 road trip.

Florida won after losing 4-3 at Philadelphia on Monday. With the win over the Devils, the Panthers moved a point behind Toronto in the Atlantic Division.

PREDATORS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Nashville past Las Vegas.

Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, Justin Barron and Ryan O’Reilly also scored and Justus Annunen made 19 saves for the Predators, who snapped a two-game skid.

Pavel Dorofeyev had his first career hat trick and Ilya Samsonov made 18 saves for Vegas, which has lost three of four.

Nashville raced out to a 4-0 lead and then barely held off the hard-charging Golden Knights, who controlled play the last half of the game but couldn’t tie it.

Stamkos scored the first goal at 9:44 of the opening period and connected again at 8:41 of the second on a power play. It was his first three-point game with the Predators.

Dorofeyev scored twice in the second, first at 9:12 and then at 14:02. He completed his hat trick with 4:41 remaining in the third to draw Vegas within a goal.

Dorofeyev’s 19 goals lead the Golden Knights. He has five goals and an assist in his last two games.

O’Reilly’s empty-netter with 1.5 seconds remaining sealed it.

JETS 6, CANUCKS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored a natural hat trick in the first period to spark Winnipeg to a victory over Vancouver.

The left-winger’s sixth career hat trick came in a span of 6:38, making it the third fastest in Jets-Thrashers’ history.

Mark Scheifele, Neal Pionk and Nino Niederreiter each had a goal and assist for the Jets, who are the first team to hit 30 wins this season.

Gabriel Vilardi recorded three assists and Cole Perfetti added a pair to give him 100 NHL career points.

Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves to pick up his league-leading 27th win of the season for Winnipeg, which is 3-1-2 in its season-long, eight-game homestand.

Nils Hoglander scored a third-period goal for the Canucks, who finished a five-game road trip going 1-2-2. Kevin Lankinen stopped 27 shots for Vancouver.

BLUES 2, FLAMES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Radek Faksa scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and St. Louis beat Calgary.

Faksa tipped in a shot by Tyler Tucker with 8:49 left. It was Faksa’s third goal of the season and first since Nov. 17.

Colton Parayko also scored and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves as the Blues won their fifth straight against the Flames. St. Louis is 9-1-0 in its last 10 games against Calgary.

Kevin Bahl scored and Dan Vladar made 23 saves for the Flames, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Parayko scored 49 seconds into the game. His ninth goal left him one short of his career high.

Bahl evened the game at 6:06 of the third period with his second goal of the season and first since Dec. 3.

AVALANCHE 3, RANGERS 2, OT

DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored 4:23 into overtime after Artturi Lehkonen tied the game late in regulation, and Colorado began a five-game homestand with a win over the New York Rangers.

Toews took a pass from Nathan MacKinnon and one-timed a shot past Igor Shesterkin from the right circle. Earlier in overtime, Colorado killed off a power play following an interference penalty on Mikko Rantanen, and Avalanche goalie Mackenzie Blackwood stopped Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway.

Parker Kelly scored in the first period for Colorado. With Blackwood pulled for an extra skater, Lehkonen tied it 2-all off a rebound with 1:13 remaining in the third.

Cale Makar had an assist to reach 50 points for the fifth time in his career. It’s the most 50-point seasons by a defenseman in franchise history.

Blackwood made 27 saves, including several sprawling ones to keep the Avalanche in position to rally.

Sam Carrick had a goal and an assist for New York, and Adam Edstrom also scored. Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren had five of the team’s 23 blocked shots.

Makar set up Kelly’s goal in the first but also fumbled the puck on a power play, leading to Carrick’s short-handed goal that tied the game.

Shesterkin finished with 23 saves.

CANADIENS 5, UTAH HOCKY CLUB 3

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kirby Dach scored twice and Montreal defeated the Utah Hockey Club.

Mike Matheson, Patrik Laine and Cole Caufield also scored for Montreal, which has won eight of its last 10.

Lane Hutson added three assists for Montreal, and Alexandre Carrier had two. Sam Montembeault finished with 22 saves.

Logan Cooley, Josh Doan and Nick Bjugstad scored for Utah. Clayton Keller had two assists. Karel Vejmelka made 21 stops.

John Marino, who had back surgery in October, made his Utah debut after missing 42 games. Utah acquired him from New Jersey in June.

