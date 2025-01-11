Blackhawks put defenseman Connor Murphy on IR with a groin injury

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks placed defenseman Connor Murphy on injured reserve Saturday because of a groin injury. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks placed defenseman Connor Murphy on injured reserve Saturday because of a groin injury.

The 31-year-old Murphy hasn’t played since he logged more than 19 1/2 minutes in a 6-2 loss to St. Louis in the Winter Classic on Dec. 31. He has one goal and 12 assists in 38 games this season.

Murphy’s IR stint was made retroactive to the loss to the Blues, and interim coach Anders Sorensen said he didn’t have a timeline for his return.

“It’s longer than a couple days,” he said.

Defenseman Alec Martinez was activated from IR after being shelved by a neck injury. The 37-year-old Martinez returned to the lineup for Saturday night’s 4-3 loss to Edmonton, replacing Wyatt Kaiser.

Sorensen said Martinez “looked good, kind of made some plays under pressure that we talked about.”

Martinez picked up an assist in his first game since Dec. 7. He said he was sidelined because of some residual effects from taking a puck to his neck.

“They were worried about vascular issues and things like that,” he said. “It was a bit of a scary thing, obviously going to the hospital and everything. But I’m thankful the doctors handled it appropriately. All the ambulance staff, all the paramedics. There’s protocols in place for a reason, and I’m very grateful of those guys handling it in such a good manner.”

Veteran forward Craig Smith missed his second straight game with a back injury. Sorensen described Smith as day to day.

Chicago (14-27-2) has lost eight of 10.

After Friday night’s 5-3 loss at Detroit, Sorensen adjusted his lines for the matchup with the Oilers. The changes included putting Lukas Reichel, 22, on a line with Frank Nazar and Colton Dach, 22.

Reichel, Nazar and Dach are three of the team’s youngest players. Nazar turns 21 on Tuesday.

“There were some good moments,” Sorensen said of the line’s performance against Edmonton. “There was some moments where we got to improve on. Just understanding who you’re playing against and things like that, the importance of … managing pucks against those guys. But I liked some of the things that they did.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.