Binghamton visits New Hampshire after Chenery’s 20-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (9-8, 1-1 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-15, 0-2 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Binghamton Bearcats (9-8, 1-1 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-15, 0-2 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton visits New Hampshire after Tymu Chenery scored 20 points in Binghamton’s 82-71 loss to the Maine Black Bears.

The Wildcats are 2-5 in home games. New Hampshire is eighth in the America East in team defense, allowing 76.7 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The Bearcats have gone 1-1 against America East opponents. Binghamton allows 71.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.2 points per game.

New Hampshire is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Binghamton allows to opponents. Binghamton has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 45.9% shooting opponents of New Hampshire have averaged.

The Wildcats and Bearcats match up Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Middleton is averaging 5.5 points for the Wildcats.

Chenery is shooting 47.8% and averaging 13.9 points for the Bearcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 62.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

