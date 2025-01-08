Binghamton visits Lopez and Maine

Binghamton Bearcats (9-7, 1-0 America East) at Maine Black Bears (8-8, 0-1 America East) Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Binghamton Bearcats (9-7, 1-0 America East) at Maine Black Bears (8-8, 0-1 America East)

Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine faces Binghamton after AJ Lopez scored 24 points in Maine’s 81-55 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Black Bears have gone 3-1 in home games. Maine has a 4-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Bearcats are 1-0 against America East opponents. Binghamton is ninth in the America East with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Gavin Walsh averaging 2.1.

Maine makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Binghamton has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Binghamton averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Maine allows.

The Black Bears and Bearcats square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lopez is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Black Bears.

Ben Callahan-Gold averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 25.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

