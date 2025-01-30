BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Use $1,500 Offer on NBA, NHL + NCAAB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New bettors can go big on the NBA, NHL or college basketball with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. This promo will set up new players with a sizable first bet on any game.







Players who activate this offer can start with a $1,500 first bet. Anyone who loses on this first bet will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. On the flip side, players who win on that first bet will take home straight cash.

BetMGM Sportsbook will have plenty of options for new players throughout the week. The NBA, NHL and college basketball seasons are heating up. Not to mention, the Super Bowl is right around the corner.

BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 and start with a $1,500 first bet on any game this week.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: How to Sign Up

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer First Bet up to $1,500 In-App Promos Second Chance Goal Scorer, Hat Trick Jackpot, NBA Odds Boost, NCAAB Odds Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Before we check out the different options on the table, let’s take a closer look at how to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook:

Apply bonus code WTOP1500.

. Apply bonus code WTOP1500. Set up a new user profile by filling out the required prompts (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, etc.)

Deposit cash in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Start with a $1,500 first bet on the NBA, NHL or college basketball.

A loss will trigger a refund of up to $1,500 in bonuses.

Claim $1,500 First Bet With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Setting up a new account is all it takes to qualify for this $1,500 first bet. Place a cash wager on any sport with this new BetMGM promo. A loss will result in a refund in bonuses.

Again, there is no shortage of options for players between the NBA, NHL and college basketball. There are five NBA games and 10 NHL matchups on Thursday night. Additionally, players can bet on dozens of college basketball games.

BetMGM Sportsbook will also have other options available in the app. There is a same game parlay boost token available on the NBA and hat trick jackpot on the NHL with $10,000 in bonuses on the line.

Super Bowl 59 Approaches

Although there are tons of options available this week, plenty of bettors are already looking ahead to the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off for the second time in three years. The Chiefs won a nailbiter in Super Bowl 57 and are slight favorites again this time around.

BetMGM Sportsbook will have tons of ways to get in on the action ahead of Super Bowl 59. Sign up and start taking advantage of everything the app has to offer for the biggest game of the year.

