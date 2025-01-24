Bethune-Cookman visits Dilworth and Jackson State

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-11, 3-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (7-10, 5-1 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-11, 3-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (7-10, 5-1 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State takes on Bethune-Cookman after Taleah Dilworth scored 23 points in Jackson State’s 73-62 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 in home games. Jackson State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 3-2 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman is 4-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Jackson State scores 57.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 63.6 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Jackson State allows.

The Tigers and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaileyah Cotton is averaging 5.6 points for the Tigers. Dilworth is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Asianae Nicholson is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 10.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Daimoni Dorsey is averaging 8.0 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 62.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 58.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

