Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: $150 Bonus for NBA, Any Weekend Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Gear up for the weekend’s NBA and NFL action by signing up with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. New players who secure this offer can win a no-brainer bonus or start with a safety net bet instead. Click here to start the registration process.







All it takes is a $5 bet on any sport to win $150 in bonuses. The outcome of the selected game won’t make a difference when it comes to this bonus. On the other hand, players can go all in with a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a comprehensive list of markets available for the games this weekend. Take advantage of this new offer and hit the ground running.

Click here to unlock bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to start with a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Choose Either Sign-Up Bonus

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NBA Bet Boosts, Early Payout Offer, Parlay Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 24, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a unique offer because it comes with two options. Most sportsbooks will provide players with one type of bonus, but this bet365 promo is different. Start with a $5 bet on any game in any sport to secure the $150 bonus. This is a great option for bettors who want to keep things simple.

Anyone who wants to raise the stakes on the games can do so with a $1,000 safety net bet. Any losses on that initial wager will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

How to Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Setting up a new account with bet365 Sportsbook is a breeze. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to start the sign-up process. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for this offer.

to start the sign-up process. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for this offer. Answer the required information sections using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, etc.

Bet $5 on any game to win the $150 bonus or start with a $1,000 safety net bet instead.

A loss on the safety net bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.

NFL Bet Boosts

First things first, players should grab a sign-up bonus, but there are other ways to get in on the action this weekend. Check out the different bet boosts available on Eagles vs. Commanders and Chiefs vs. Bills:

Commanders and Bills both to win (+692)

Dallas Goedert and Travis Kelce each to score a touchdown (+850)

Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen each to throw for 250+ passing yards (+2000)

Saquon Barkley to record 20+ receiving yards, rush for 120+ yards and score 2+ touchdowns (+850)

A.J. Brown and Terry McLaurin each to record 5+ receptions and 50+ receiving yards (+400)

Josh Allen to throw for 250+ passing yards, 2+ passing touchdowns and to rush for 40+ yards (+500)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.