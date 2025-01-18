Bertuzzi, Jones help Blackhawks beat slumping Golden Knights 5-3.

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi scored two power-play goals and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the slumping Vegas Golden Knights 5-3…

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi scored two power-play goals and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the slumping Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 on Saturday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Seth Jones had a goal and two assists, helping set up Bertuzzi’s team-leading 15th and 16th goals on deflections at the edge of the crease. Lukas Reichel and Taylor Hall also scored for the Blackhawks and Petr Mrazek stopped 32 shots as the Blackhawks won for just the third time in 13 games (3-9-1).

Tomas Hertl had two goals and an assist, and Victor Olofsson also scored for the Golden Knights, who have lost a season-high three straight and five of six. Ilya Samsonov had 18 saves.

Olofsson scored his 100th career goal 9:29 in to give Vegas an early 1-0 lead.

Reichel, Bertuzzi and Hall connected in the final 4 minutes of the first period to put Chicago ahead 3-1.

Hertl, who has four goals and five assists in his last five games, scored twice in the second to tie it.

Jones got the tiebreaking goal with 1:02 left in the middle period.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Vegas fell to 0-3-0 on a trip to Nashville, Carolina and Chicago while being outscored 13-8.

Blackhawks: Chicago sagged badly in the second period as Vegas had a 30-10 advantage on shots over the final two periods. However, the Blackhawks were able got the tiebreaking goal late in the second, and added to the lead in the third.

Key moment

With the score tied 3-3, the Blackhawks were scrambling when Connor Bedard pulled the puck off the boards and passed across the ice to Jones, who pinched in from the right point and beat Samsonov.

Key stat

Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno played in his 1,200th game, becoming the 133rd NHL player to reach the milestone.

Up Next

Golden Knights host St. Louis on Monday while the Blackhawks host Carolina.

