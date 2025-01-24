Benn vs. Eubank Jr. fight set for April 26 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be the venue for the all-British boxing grudge match between Conor Benn and…

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be the venue for the all-British boxing grudge match between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. on April 26.

Promoters Eddie Hearn and Turki Alalshikh announced the date and location late Thursday, more than 30 years after the boxers’ fathers — Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank — met twice in the ring in one of Britain’s great rivalries.

Benn and the 35-year-old Eubank Jr. were scheduled to fight at London’s O2 Arena in October 2022 in a catchweight bout, but it was called off after Benn failed a voluntary doping test.

The 28-year-old Benn, who is undefeated, battled for two years to clear his name and his suspension was lifted in November.

Benn will reportedly have to move up from welterweight to fight Eubank at middleweight.

Their fathers fought each other in 1990 and 1993.

Two other boxing events have been staged at Tottenham. Anthony Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk in September 2021, and Tyson Fury beat Derek Chisora in December 2022.

The undercard on April 26 will include a trilogy bout between British light heavyweights Anthony Yarde and Lyndon Arthur. Chris Billam-Smith will fight for the first time since losing his WBO cruiserweight title to Gilberto Ramirez in November. The Bournemouth native will face Brandon Glanton of the United States.

