Benfica forward Pavlidis scores quick hat trick against Barcelona in Champions League

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica forward Vangelis Pavlidis scored the third-fastest hat trick at the start of a Champions League game on Tuesday, against Barcelona.

The Greece international scored two minutes into the match and then in the 22nd and 30th minutes in a game that Benfica lost 5-4.

According to stats provider OptaJoe, the fastest hat tricks had been scored in 23 minutes by Robert Lewandowski with the Catalan club in 2022 and by Marco Simone in 24 minutes in 1996.

Lewandowski scored his 102nd and 103rd Champions League goals from the penalty spot. According to UEFA, only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored as many Champions League penalties as Lewandowski.

