Bellarmine visits Kimble and Eastern Kentucky

Bellarmine Knights (3-15, 0-5 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-10, 2-3 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (3-15, 0-5 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-10, 2-3 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts Bellarmine after George Kimble III scored 27 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 97-90 overtime loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Colonels have gone 4-2 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is ninth in the ASUN with 12.6 assists per game led by Kimble averaging 3.8.

The Knights are 0-5 in ASUN play. Bellarmine ranks fourth in the ASUN with 14.6 assists per game led by Ben Johnson averaging 2.3.

Eastern Kentucky scores 77.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 80.5 Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine averages 70.7 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 77.9 Eastern Kentucky gives up to opponents.

The Colonels and Knights face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kimble is averaging 18.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 steals for the Colonels.

Billy Smith averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Knights: 1-9, averaging 68.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.