Bayern Munich wants to keep forward Mathys Tel despite reports linking him with Chelsea

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich’s sporting director Christoph Freund says the German club is planning to keep Mathys Tel, after several media reports linked the French forward with a move to Chelsea.

Freund said Tuesday that the 19-year-old Tel was a “very important player” for Bayern and that the club wants to follow a plan for his development.

“We have a very good dialogue because he’s a big talent who should take on an important role for us. We’ve had a lot of conversations. Our clear aim is that Mathys will make the breakthrough with us,” Freund said. “Obviously we’ll listen if a player isn’t happy, then we’ll talk about it. We want to see through our plan with Mathys.”

Freund’s comments followed reports in British and German media that Chelsea was interested in signing Tel, with some claiming a swap deal could see out-of-form Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku head to Bayern.

Tel became Bayern’s youngest-ever goalscorer when he netted in a cup game in August 2022 at the age of 17 years, 126 days, breaking a record held by teammate Jamal Musiala. He had joined Bayern earlier that year from French club Rennes.

Tel netted 10 goals in all competitions last season but has yet to score in this campaign. He has played 12 games under coach Vincent Kompany in all competitions but started only two of them, with his last start coming in a Bundesliga game Sept. 1.

Bayern next plays Wednesday at home against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Kompany signaled Tuesday that attacking midfielder Musiala could return after missing Saturday’s 1-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach with an illness.

