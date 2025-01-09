Batcho, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs host the Florida International Panthers

Florida International Panthers (7-8, 1-1 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-4, 0-2 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Florida International Panthers (7-8, 1-1 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-4, 0-2 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Jayden Brewer and Florida International take on Daniel Batcho and Louisiana Tech on Thursday.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 at home. Louisiana Tech ranks third in the CUSA with 37.1 points per game in the paint led by Batcho averaging 12.7.

The Panthers are 1-1 in CUSA play. Florida International averages 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Louisiana Tech averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Florida International allows. Florida International scores 6.7 more points per game (74.6) than Louisiana Tech gives up (67.9).

The Bulldogs and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Newman Jr. is averaging 9.4 points and 9.4 assists for the Bulldogs.

Brewer is averaging 13.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

